SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $547,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. 4,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

