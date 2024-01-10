Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

