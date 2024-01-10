Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

TAK opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

