Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,607,000 after buying an additional 208,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after purchasing an additional 380,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.