Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $550.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.81), with a volume of 15336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($6.93).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £321.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,454.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 489.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 8,181.82%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

