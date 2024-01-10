TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,285 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 976,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $83,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.