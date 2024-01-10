TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.31% of Ross Stores worth $117,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

