TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $428.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.