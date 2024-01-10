TD Asset Management Inc Has $140.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,246 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $140,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.