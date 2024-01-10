TD Asset Management Inc Has $78.82 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $78,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 462,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

CL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

