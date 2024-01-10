TD Asset Management Inc Has $86.22 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.30% of argenx worth $86,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARGX opened at $399.89 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

