TD Asset Management Inc Sells 328,942 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328,942 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $528.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

