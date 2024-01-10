TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.80 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

