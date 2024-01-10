Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
