Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Team

Team Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Team in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.