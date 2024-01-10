TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.97. 1,457,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,694,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 552,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

