Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $438.25 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

