Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.92 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.32.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

