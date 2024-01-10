Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,665 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

