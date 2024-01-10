Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476,599 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $102,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.