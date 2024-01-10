The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $150.99. 218,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

