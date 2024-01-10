The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.79. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

