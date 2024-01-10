The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,604 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

