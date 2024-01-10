The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $29,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %
EL stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
