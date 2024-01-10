The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

EL opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

