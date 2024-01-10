The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $357.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $421.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

Shares of GS opened at $383.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.34 and a 200-day moving average of $336.14. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

