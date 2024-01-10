The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

