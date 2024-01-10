The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

TRV stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. 63,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

