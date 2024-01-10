Thunder Brawl Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.69 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $114,919.33 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04706029 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $133,987.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars.

