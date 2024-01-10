TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SLYV opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.