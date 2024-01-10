TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,224,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,091,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.