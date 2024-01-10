TIAA Trust National Association Invests $13.41 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $245.14 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $247.54. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

