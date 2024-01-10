TIAA Trust National Association Invests $16.10 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $266.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

