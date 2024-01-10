TIAA Trust National Association Invests $17.37 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 229,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,367,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

