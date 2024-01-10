TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,351,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

NYSE NOW opened at $698.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $374.37 and a one year high of $720.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

