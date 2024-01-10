TIAA Trust National Association Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 274,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.