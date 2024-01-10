TIAA Trust National Association Takes $14.96 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Prologis by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Prologis by 18.5% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,131,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,730,000 after acquiring an additional 176,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

