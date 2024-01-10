TIAA Trust National Association Takes $17.14 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 357,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SLQD opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $49.22.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.