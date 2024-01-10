TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 321,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,848. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

