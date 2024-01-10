Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 4.9%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 510,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,772,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

