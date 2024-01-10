Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.57

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 157625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIPT

Tiptree Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $705.97 million, a P/E ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $416.51 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $355,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tiptree by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.