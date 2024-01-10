TNC Coin (TNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 99.5% against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $24,265.05 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

TNC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00029385 USD and is down -99.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $25,654.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

