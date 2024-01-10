Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $18.80

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.93. Toast shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 2,176,933 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

Toast Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,217 shares of company stock worth $9,064,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Toast by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toast by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

