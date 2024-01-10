TotalEnergies SE Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.597 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

TotalEnergies has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 86,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,587. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,355,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,460,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.