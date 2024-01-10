Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,592% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $50,461.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,408,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,063. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 42,669 shares of company stock valued at $70,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of XERS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 5,369,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.08. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 40.48% and a negative return on equity of 266.53%. On average, analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

