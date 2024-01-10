Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 12-Month High at $245.55

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.55 and last traded at $245.18, with a volume of 22788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

