Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 5%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 127,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 867,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $845.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.