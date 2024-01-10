Truist Financial Raises Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $27.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 170,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 103.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 756,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 707,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

