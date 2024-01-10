Truist Financial Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Buy

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

