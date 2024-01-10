U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,477,000 after buying an additional 5,922,710 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.