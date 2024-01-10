U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Up 3%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.48. 761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

